A chronicle for the wanderer

The wanderer is also part of the culture of this people, he lies down next to the dog in a corner of the park with identical animal shapes, roadrunners of the city go from one side to another imagining kingdoms where he is a prince, dancer, knight, bilingual and throws to the wind howls battered by a psyche lost in the midst of the psychomanias.

Don Quixote of the towns faces other mills and new battles are exposed to him, before the few fortresses that destiny still gives him.

His pilgrimages do not need a motivation, his feet only want to be recognized in the history of his people. The pelú, Tiburón, Negret, Caballero de París, are bringing dynamism and originality with their presence. The wanderer lives among us, everyone knows him and greets him and he even won a statue in the park, because he does not go unnoticed in the work and the harmony of the people.

He is no longer the technician Jorge or the graduate Cristina; now some call him crazy because his head is a universe of indecipherable and impossible labyrinths, which can sometimes be brilliant, short circuits of love or mistrust, which appear intermittent in their unpredictable behavior, for them the world is a daily stage where they are usually the protagonists.

He can be an adult or a child, chameleon-like and unique at the same time, he is not afraid of reproaches or criticism because "I am not crazy", he does not care about the wind or titles, fashion or the laws of dialectics, he is timeless and does not recognize timetables, zodiacal signs, seasons, he goes without a compass to any meeting and his best impulse is the voice that whispers in his ear, the hallucinations that compel him.

Sometimes he extends his hand to beg, scratches any part of his body without shame, spits on the mosaic, exhibitionist neglects his sex and exposes a dark smile showing sympathy. Sometimes a tear comes to your eyes if you see him with the eyes of your heart, those that remind you that he is human.

The wanderer also goes today wearing his mask face, inserted in the national tonic. Don't look at him with disdain, don't boo him or mistreat him because tomorrow it could be you, the wanderer was yesterday a man and a woman like us, with children, goals, projects and today he is still a human being different from you, but in need of understanding, like you.