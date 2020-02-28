Baracoa´s radio journalists schedule a plan to celebrate the Press Day

28/02/2020 16:15 Mirna Rodríguez Zúñiga 4

The grassroots delegation of the Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC) at the La Voz del Toa radiostation in Baracoa will develop a program to celebrate the Press Day in Cuba with the motto Under the vast sky, I have a new world, and the motivation to highlight the figure of José Martí and the founding of the Patria newspaper in 1892.

The program will begin on March 2nd with a special morning on Independencia Street, in front of the home of the retired journalist Oscar Romero Laffita, with the idea of paying tribute to those who no longer practice the profession and highlighting the lives of martyrs Félix Juan Elmuza and Juan Manuel Márquez, reporters-expeditionaries who came on the Granma Yacht with Fidel.

After that first activity, the news professionals will arrive at the Municipal Cemetery to pay tribute to the recently disappeared journalist Rubén De León Fiffe Ortiz and others who left their mark and are not present.

The activities will follow the track of local history with a visit through the Cultural Route of the Museums, organized by the José Martí Cultural Society, which has a group in La Voz del Toa.

In the same context, the radialist reporters will visit one of the communities settled on the grounds of the Alejandro de Humboldt Natural Park and World Heritage Site, in order to approach the tasks of care and use of the benefits of that Cuban protected area.

A space for the enhancement of the work of the UPEC grassroots delegation in the broadcasting station will be the transmission of a special informative magazine with journalists in charge of the direction, conduction and artistic realization, as well as the participation in a competitive photography contest.

Other actions will be linked to a workshop on Projects for local development with specialists from the Municipal University Center and executives of the Board of Directors, as well as an act in honor of the work of communication professionals in the municipality.

On the closing day, on March 14, journalists from La Voz del Toa will visit the two radio stations of Bayamo, in Granma, where they will exchange new ways of doing their work.